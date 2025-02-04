Zelensky announces Ukraine's and Russia's losses in the war

Russia's losses in the war amount to about 350 thousand soldiers, while Ukraine's losses amount to more than 45 thousand, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, UNN reports.

"I think about 350,000 Russians were killed, there are many missing in action, I don't know for sure, but about 50-70,000 Russians went missing in action, and they have about 600,000 to 700,000 wounded, about a one-to-two ratio of wounded, because their field medicine is weaker than ours, and they have not returned the wounded, if a person is wounded on the battlefield, he or she remains there, so the estimates are approximately the same," Zelensky said.

The President also said that Ukraine's losses in the war amounted to 45,100 people.

"45,100 people were killed and we have about 390,000 cases of injuries. Here I will be precise, the number of wounded is higher than the number of dead people in fact, because there are people who were wounded and then they returned to the battlefield and were wounded again, so the number of wounded is 390,000," Zelensky said.

Addendum

In December, Zelenskyy statedthat less than 80 thousand people had died in the war against Russia. He noted that since September, Ukraine's losses to Russia have been 1:8.