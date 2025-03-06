Zelensky and Macron discussed the preparation for a meeting of military representatives of the countries
Kyiv • UNN
The Presidents of Ukraine and France discussed the preparation for a meeting of military representatives of the countries on March 11. The leaders share a common vision for achieving lasting peace based on the interaction of Ukraine, Europe, and America.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and France's Emmanuel Macron discussed a meeting at the level of military representatives of the countries on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels. It is scheduled for March 11.
This is stated in the Telegram channel of the president, reports UNN.
He thanked Emmanuel for his clear and principled position on supporting Ukraine and the need for new, more serious steps to protect our entire Europe – our peoples, our institutions, and our European way of life.
According to Zelensky, military representatives are ready to make greater efforts to ensure reliable security in the context of ending the war. The presidents have a clear common vision that real and lasting peace is possible based on the interaction of Ukraine, Europe, and America.
Reminder
Macron emphasized that he supports the deployment of European troops in Ukraine. According to him, it is very important that Russia does not invade Ukraine again in a few years. At the same time, he stressed that this does not mean that the troops will be directly on the front line; rather, if a peace agreement is signed, they will become guarantors of peace.