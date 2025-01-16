Zelenskiy promises to “say hello” to Russia after drone attack during Starmer's visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian "Shahed" attack on Kyiv this afternoon, noting that Ukraine will also send greetings to Russia. Zelensky said this during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

"We will give them our regards as well," Zelensky said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also reacted to the Russian attack, noting that "this is a reminder to all of us of what Ukrainians see every day.

Addendum

The Guardian reportedthat Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones right during the talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Air defense was operating near the place of their meeting.

Recall

In Solomyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv , drone wreckage was spotted. According to KCMA, there were no fires or injuries as a result of the attack.