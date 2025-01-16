Zelenskiy promises to “say hello” to Russia after drone attack during Starmer's visit

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 134663 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120356 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128423 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129326 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162926 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109262 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157881 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104259 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113835 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117104 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 60533 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121230 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119489 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 52275 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 66195 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 134640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162907 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157865 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186154 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175561 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121230 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139926 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131789 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149258 views
Zelenskiy promises to “say hello” to Russia after drone attack during Starmer's visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34118 views

During Zelensky's meeting with British Prime Minister Starmer, Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones. The President of Ukraine promised a response, and drone debris was found in five districts of the capital.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian "Shahed" attack on Kyiv this afternoon, noting that Ukraine will also send greetings to Russia. Zelensky said this during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

"We will give them our regards as well," Zelensky said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also reacted to the Russian attack, noting that "this is a reminder to all of us of what Ukrainians see every day.

Addendum

The Guardian reportedthat Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones right during the talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Air defense was operating near the place of their meeting.

Recall

In Solomyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv , drone wreckage was spotted. According to KCMA, there were no fires or injuries as a result of the attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

