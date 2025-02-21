ukenru
Zelenskiy plans to sign agreement on Ukrainian minerals - Waltz

Zelenskiy plans to sign agreement on Ukrainian minerals - Waltz

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25841 views

US Presidential Advisor Mike Waltz announced the upcoming signing of an agreement on Ukrainian minerals. According to him, the document will compensate for American investments in supporting Ukraine during the war.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon sign a new agreement with the US on Ukrainian minerals.

This was reported by the BBC, and by UNN.

Details

President Zelensky is going to sign this agreement, and you will see it in a very short time

- Waltz said.

He added that the deal “will be good for Ukraine, and it will recoup the hundreds of billions of dollars that have been invested in this war for U.S. taxpayers.

Recall

Axios writes that relations between Kyiv and Washington over minerals are at a “decisive moment”, amid continued pressure from the White House administration to get the Ukrainian president to approve the deal.

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russian Federation Affairs Keith Kellogg made the first statement following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pointing to “broad and positive discussions.” 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
white-houseWhite House
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

