Zelenskiy may meet with Vance today or tomorrow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance could take place today or tomorrow, depending on the circumstances. He said this during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"I might meet with Vice President Vance today, but I'm only here until tomorrow, so it might be tomorrow. As Trump said to me: 'I'm always in Washington, come whenever you want,'" Zelensky said.

US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference.