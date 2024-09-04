Zelenskiy asks Trudeau to lobby for authorization to strike russia - Reuters

The President of Ukraine has called on the Prime Minister of Canada to lobby Western partners to allow strikes on military targets in the terrorist state. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intensify efforts among Western partners to grant Ukraine permission to strike military targets deep in russia.

According to a report after a phone call between the two leaders, Zelenskyy urged Trudeau to work with his allies to provide Ukraine with "permission and the necessary means to strike military targets on the territory of the aggressor country.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs not only permission to use, but also the long-range weapons themselves