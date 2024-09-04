Zelenskiy asks Trudeau to lobby for authorization to strike russia - Reuters

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130383 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135800 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223879 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166561 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212160 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112744 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199133 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107514 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 96490 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 41872 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60427 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223879 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212160 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199133 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225432 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213047 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60427 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90977 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155433 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154365 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158252 views
Zelenskiy asks Trudeau to lobby for authorization to strike russia - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 144515 views

The President of Ukraine urged the Prime Minister of Canada to persuade Western partners to allow strikes on russian military targets.

The President of Ukraine has called on the Prime Minister of Canada to lobby Western partners to allow strikes on military targets in the terrorist state. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intensify efforts among Western partners to grant Ukraine permission to strike military targets deep in russia.

According to a report after a phone call between the two leaders, Zelenskyy urged Trudeau to work with his allies to provide Ukraine with "permission and the necessary means to strike military targets on the territory of the aggressor country.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs not only permission to use, but also the long-range weapons themselves02.09.24, 18:51 • 18076 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

