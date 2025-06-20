Zaporizhzhia region under shelling: 332 strikes in a day, houses and cars damaged

Over the past day, June 19, the occupiers launched 332 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov reported this, as conveyed by UNN.

According to him, the enemy, in particular, carried out 9 air strikes on Hulyaypil, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Staroukrayinka, and Charivne. In addition:

201 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Kamianka, Hulyaypil, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne;

7 MLRS strikes hit Lobkove, Hulyaypil, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, and Novodanylivka;

115 artillery strikes were delivered to the territory of Lobkove, Kamianka, Hulyaypil, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"We received 17 reports of damage to private houses, apartments, cars, and infrastructure facilities," Fedorov wrote.

Recall

A day earlier, Russian troops launched 410 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which one person was injured. Private houses, apartments, cars, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

