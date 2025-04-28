Zaporizhzhia region: a house was damaged due to enemy attacks, no casualties

As a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region, one house was damaged, while no casualties were recorded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

He noted that during the day, the occupiers launched 354 attacks on 12 settlements in the region - in particular, the Russian troops carried out 21 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Gulyaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne and Mala Tokmachka. In addition:

210 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamyanske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka:

6 MLRS attacks covered Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka and Novodarivka;

117 artillery attacks were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"We received 1 report of damage to the house. Civilians were not injured," Fedorov summarized.

Reminder

In Kharkiv region, drones of the border unit of unmanned aviation systems "Phoenix" ruthlessly destroy warehouses with ammunition of Russians and enemy armored vehicles. The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia". They said that as a result of accurate drone strikes, the following were destroyed: ammunition depots, a 2A42 cannon, cars and motorcycles, trucks, as well as places where the occupiers were concentrated.

