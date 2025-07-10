Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 420 strikes per day, destruction and wounded

On July 9, 37 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, garages, cars, and agricultural machinery were received in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian troops, in particular, carried out 8 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamianka, Huliaipole, and Shcherbaky. In addition:

288 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Kamianka, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Preobrazhenka, and Uspenivka;

7 MLRS shellings covered Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka;

117 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Novoivanivka, Chervonodniprovka, Kamianka, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 420 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. ... Two people were injured," Fedorov summarized.

Recall

Earlier, in the Huliaipole community of Zaporizhzhia region, an FPV drone attacked a civilian car. Three people were injured. A 47-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were taken to the hospital, and a 70-year-old man received assistance on the spot.

