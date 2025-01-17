ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Scheme with “investments” in a jewelry company exposed in Zaporizhzhia: fraudsters “earned” UAH 9.5 million on Ukrainians

Scheme with “investments” in a jewelry company exposed in Zaporizhzhia: fraudsters “earned” UAH 9.5 million on Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 32796 views

Five people are suspected of fraudulent investments in a jewelry company worth over UAH 9.5 million. The offenders raised funds from depositors during 2014-2019, promising high interest rates.

In Zaporizhzhia, members of a group that seized more than UAH 9.5 million in depositor funds under the guise of investing in a jewelry company were served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

"Five members of the criminal group were served a notice of suspicion of fraud (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, a resident of Zaporizhzhia formed and headed an organized group, which involved 4 of his acquaintances, in order to seize citizens' money. 

The suspects had a scheme whereby they encouraged local residents to make investments in the business activities of a well-known jewelry corporation in Zaporizhzhia without the intention of returning their money. In order to prove the profitability of these investments, people were paid interest, but later such payments were stopped.

The total amount of money received by the criminals under the guise of "investment activity" from October 2014 to January 2019 is over UAH 9.5 million.

The pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

Recall 

In the Zhytomyr region, a forensic officer cut a gold wedding ring off the hand of a fallen defender of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and handed it over to a pawnshop for 3900 UAH. The widow noticed the jewelry was missing after her husband's burial.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

