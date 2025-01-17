Scheme with “investments” in a jewelry company exposed in Zaporizhzhia: fraudsters “earned” UAH 9.5 million on Ukrainians

In Zaporizhzhia, members of a group that seized more than UAH 9.5 million in depositor funds under the guise of investing in a jewelry company were served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Five members of the criminal group were served a notice of suspicion of fraud (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, a resident of Zaporizhzhia formed and headed an organized group, which involved 4 of his acquaintances, in order to seize citizens' money.

The suspects had a scheme whereby they encouraged local residents to make investments in the business activities of a well-known jewelry corporation in Zaporizhzhia without the intention of returning their money. In order to prove the profitability of these investments, people were paid interest, but later such payments were stopped.

The total amount of money received by the criminals under the guise of "investment activity" from October 2014 to January 2019 is over UAH 9.5 million.

The pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

