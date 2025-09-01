"Zakryv Round" shortlisted for "Slushno-2025": now your vote is needed

"Zakryv raund" has been shortlisted for the Megogo "Slushno-2025" award in two nominations at once — "Podcast about Business" and "Podcast about Science and Technology," reports UNN.

Listener voting is already open and will last until September 5, with results to be announced on September 30. Audience opinion accounts for 50% of the total score, so every vote matters.

How to vote for "Zakryv raund"

Voting is already open and available on the official award page. To vote:

Go to the relevant nominations ("Podcast about Business," "Podcast about Science and Technology"), find "Zakryv raund" in the shortlists. Click "Cast your vote" (according to the rules — 1 vote in each nomination).

Why "Zakryv raund"?

"Zakryv raund" is a popular podcast by hosts Illia Kabachynskyi and Anton Polieskov, which explores technological phenomena, investments, and the people behind the most important news in the industry.

Studio guests often share exclusives, and for many of them, participating in the podcast becomes their first experience of major public interviews. Over five seasons, dozens of Ukrainian founders and leaders of leading companies have participated in "Zakryv raund," one of them being Mykhailo Fedorov, the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

In 2024, the podcast team introduced a video format and released a special episode about the life of Kharkiv's technology cluster during the war.

The project is supported by Favbet Tech — a Ukrainian technology company among the top 50 largest IT businesses in Ukraine and a co-initiator of the creation of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association.

About "Slushno"

The "Slushno" award from Megogo Audio has been recognizing the best Ukrainian-language podcasts for five years. This year, "Slushno" will award winners in 12 main nominations, and one of the finalists will receive the Grand Prix by Megogo's decision. For the first time, a special award will also be given to the podcast that receives the most audience votes.

For "Zakryv raund," this is its second participation in the award — last year, the podcast was already shortlisted in the "Podcast about Science and Technology" nomination and took second place.