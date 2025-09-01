"Zakryv Round" shortlisted for "Slushno-2025": now your vote is needed

$41.320.06
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 1716 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 10637 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 78622 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 58149 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 103748 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 112780 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 102367 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 85025 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 35545 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24999 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 86609 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 85761 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 73837 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 71524 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 63709 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 1724 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 25678 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 103757 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 112793 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 102376 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 11323 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 141600 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 271728 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 292603 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 287707 views
"Zakryv Round" shortlisted for "Slushno-2025": now your vote is needed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The podcast "Zakryv Round" has been nominated for the "Slushno-2025" award in two categories. Public voting will last until September 5, and the results will be announced on September 30.

"Zakryv Round" shortlisted for "Slushno-2025": now your vote is needed

"Zakryv raund" has been shortlisted for the Megogo "Slushno-2025" award in two nominations at once — "Podcast about Business" and "Podcast about Science and Technology," reports UNN.

Listener voting is already open and will last until September 5, with results to be announced on September 30. Audience opinion accounts for 50% of the total score, so every vote matters. 

How to vote for "Zakryv raund"

Voting is already open and available on the official award page. To vote:

  1. Go to the relevant nominations ("Podcast about Business," "Podcast about Science and Technology"), find "Zakryv raund" in the shortlists.
    1. Click "Cast your vote" (according to the rules — 1 vote in each nomination).

      Why "Zakryv raund"?

      "Zakryv raund" is a popular podcast by hosts Illia Kabachynskyi and Anton Polieskov, which explores technological phenomena, investments, and the people behind the most important news in the industry.

      Studio guests often share exclusives, and for many of them, participating in the podcast becomes their first experience of major public interviews. Over five seasons, dozens of Ukrainian founders and leaders of leading companies have participated in "Zakryv raund," one of them being Mykhailo Fedorov, the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

      In 2024, the podcast team introduced a video format and released a special episode about the life of Kharkiv's technology cluster during the war.

      The project is supported by Favbet Tech — a Ukrainian technology company among the top 50 largest IT businesses in Ukraine and a co-initiator of the creation of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association.

      About "Slushno"

      The "Slushno" award from Megogo Audio has been recognizing the best Ukrainian-language podcasts for five years. This year, "Slushno" will award winners in 12 main nominations, and one of the finalists will receive the Grand Prix by Megogo's decision. For the first time, a special award will also be given to the podcast that receives the most audience votes.

      For "Zakryv raund," this is its second participation in the award — last year, the podcast was already shortlisted in the "Podcast about Science and Technology" nomination and took second place.

      Lilia Podolyak

      Society
      Mykhailo Fedorov