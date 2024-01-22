ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zakarpattia region exposes customs officers who systematically demanded bribes from carriers

Zakarpattia region exposes customs officers who systematically demanded bribes from carriers

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian authorities have arrested five customs officers accused of bribery at the Tysa customs post. The defendants demanded up to €1.5 thousand from bus drivers for unimpeded customs clearance and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The Security Service of Ukraine together with the Office of the Prosecutor General detained five customs officers who were engaged in systematic "extortion" of carriers at the customs post "Tisa" of the Transcarpathian customs, reports UNN.

As a result of complex measures, 5 officials of the Chop-Zahony checkpoint were detained red-handed, who actually formed a criminal group and imposed a "tribute" on international transportation drivers.

It is noted that the defendants extorted up to 1.5 thousand euros from each bus, promising the carriers not to create artificial obstacles during the customs clearance of foreign goods imported to Ukraine.

During one shift, officials "passed" up to 50 buses through the scheme, and in case of refusal to pay a bribe, officials, according to the investigation, threatened to delay formal procedures and arrest the cargo with its subsequent confiscation.

Several facts of extortion of money from carriers were documented by the SBU in stages. Searches were also conducted at the customs post and at the residences of the suspects, which resulted in the discovery of large amounts of cash and documents proving the illegal activities of the suspects.

Based on the evidence collected, five detained customs officers were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 28 and Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obtaining an undue advantage by an official committed by an organized group), and two other suspects were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obtaining an undue advantage by an official).

The investigation is currently underway to establish the circumstances of the crime and bring all perpetrators to justice. The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The director of a private enterprise in Odesa demanded a thousand-dollar bribe from an Armed Forces serviceman. For this money, promised to assist in the preparation of documents on the disability of his mother with cancer.

Also UNN reported that the Security Service of Ukraine detained four more pro-Russian propagandists in Odesa, Dnipro, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, including a blogger who praised Russia's air strike on Kharkiv.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

