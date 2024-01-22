Zakarpattia region exposes customs officers who systematically demanded bribes from carriers

The Security Service of Ukraine together with the Office of the Prosecutor General detained five customs officers who were engaged in systematic "extortion" of carriers at the customs post "Tisa" of the Transcarpathian customs, reports UNN.

As a result of complex measures, 5 officials of the Chop-Zahony checkpoint were detained red-handed, who actually formed a criminal group and imposed a "tribute" on international transportation drivers. - The message reads.

Details

It is noted that the defendants extorted up to 1.5 thousand euros from each bus, promising the carriers not to create artificial obstacles during the customs clearance of foreign goods imported to Ukraine.

During one shift, officials "passed" up to 50 buses through the scheme, and in case of refusal to pay a bribe, officials, according to the investigation, threatened to delay formal procedures and arrest the cargo with its subsequent confiscation.

Several facts of extortion of money from carriers were documented by the SBU in stages. Searches were also conducted at the customs post and at the residences of the suspects, which resulted in the discovery of large amounts of cash and documents proving the illegal activities of the suspects.

Based on the evidence collected, five detained customs officers were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 28 and Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obtaining an undue advantage by an official committed by an organized group), and two other suspects were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obtaining an undue advantage by an official).

The investigation is currently underway to establish the circumstances of the crime and bring all perpetrators to justice. The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

