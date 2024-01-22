Businessman Mazepa's family home burned down: police name preliminary cause

A fire broke out in the family home of businessman Ihor Mazepa, who is a suspect in the case of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - the Kyiv hydroelectric power station. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Chernihiv region.

Today, at about 3:20 am, the police received information from the State Emergency Service rescuers about a fire in a residential building in one of the villages of the Horodnyanska community in Chernihiv district. No one was injured in the fire - the statement said.

According to the preliminary findings of the State Emergency Service, the probable cause of the fire was a design flaw, violation of the rules for the installation of heating stoves and chimneys.

"The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of fire or industrial safety requirements established by law)," the statement said.

In addition, the police report that a pre-trial investigation is underway. Necessary examinations will be ordered to establish the circumstances and causes of the fire.

Earlier, the media reported that on January 22, Igor Mazepa's country house burned down. It happened in the village of Kartovetske, Chernihiv region.

Concorde Capital Communications Director Anna Konstantinova confirmed to UNN that it was Mazepa's family home.

"This is the house of the Mazepa family. It actually belongs to his mother. He vacationed there with his family and friends," Konstantinova said.

Addendum

A Kyiv court has placed businessman Igor Mazepa under arrest and set bail at UAH 349 million.

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Igor Mazepa, was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.