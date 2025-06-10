YouTube has blocked another Arestovych channel

YouTube has blocked another channel of sanctioned Oleksiy Arestovych in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

This is the second Arestovych's channel located abroad that has been blocked. From now on, it is not available in Ukraine. - the message says.

The first and main YouTube channel of the sanctioned blogger was blocked on May 9, 2025, after which a new one was created, which was also blocked.

Oleksiy Arestovych is under sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council, which were enacted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Addition

YouTube has blocked four more channels in Ukraine that spread narratives in the spirit of Russian propaganda, and were associated with individuals against whom sanctions have been imposed.