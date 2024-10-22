Young people can receive up to UAH 150 thousand in business grants through Diia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainians under the age of 25 can receive a grant of up to UAH 150 thousand for their own business through the eRobota program in Diia. The new conditions do not require the creation of jobs for young people who do not yet have a sole proprietorship.
Ukrainians under the age of 25 can receive a grant of up to UAH 150,000 for their own business under the eRobota program through Diia, according to the online public service, UNN reports.
Details
"The government has supported young entrepreneurs by simplifying the terms of the eRobota program. Now, Ukrainians under the age of 25 can receive a grant of up to UAH 150 thousand to start their own business without the obligation to create jobs. Just a few clicks on the Diia portal and your business idea can become a reality," the service said in a Telegram post.
Previously, in order to receive an eRobot grant, it was necessary to create at least one job, regardless of age.
"Please note that the new conditions apply to young people who do not yet have a sole proprietorship," the service emphasized.
How to apply for a grant?
Register or log in to the citizen's account on the Diia portal → Fill out the online application → Attach the business plan using the form → Sign with an electronic signature and submit.
The decision to award a grant is made by the State Employment Center. It assesses the reputation, business plan and other information, and interviews each candidate.
Addendum
eRobota is a government program of non-refundable grants for businesses. These funds help entrepreneurs develop, realize ideas, scale up their businesses, and create new jobs. Over the past two years, more than 20,000 entrepreneurs have benefited from the eRobota program and received almost UAH 5 billion in support.