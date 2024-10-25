Yermak voiced a key condition for peace: “the return of the last soldier of the invaders' army to russia”
The conference on the sixth point of the Peace Formula discussed the conditions for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. The event was organized by Ukraine and Lithuania and attended by representatives of 56 countries and international organizations.
Yermak said that the condition for a just peace is the withdrawal of terrorist troops from the entire territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reported.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak joined a thematic conference dedicated to the sixth point of the Peace Formula - "Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities". The event was organized by Ukraine and Lithuania as co-chairs of the working group on the implementation of this point.
The conference was attended by representatives of 56 countries and organizations. Among the participants was the Chair of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense, Marie-Agnes Straka-Zimmermann, who was awarded the Order of Merit, III class, by the President of Ukraine. The Ukrainian side was also represented by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and other high-ranking officials.
Yermak emphasized the need for the complete withdrawal of enemy troops from the territory of Ukraine as a condition for the restoration of a just peace. He emphasized that peace is possible only after the last soldier of the invading army returns to the aggressor country.
Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas outlined the main principles of implementing this clause of the Formula, including the requirement that the terrorist country immediately withdraw all military forces from Ukraine, including Crimea and Donbas. Control over the withdrawal of troops should be entrusted to international organizations, and sanctions against Russia will not be lifted until the agreement is implemented.
The conference participants agreed that any diplomatic efforts should be backed up by changes on the battlefield. Important steps after the liberation of the territories will be to ensure the rule of law and introduce elements of transitional justice.
This conference was the eighth in a series of events held in preparation for the second Peace Summit. The participants approved a Joint Communiqué containing proposals for further action.
