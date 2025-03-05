Yermak: Russia must stop the daily shelling of Ukraine immediately if it truly wants to end the war
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Office of the President, Yermak, called on Russia to cease shelling to end the war. Zelensky expressed readiness for negotiations with Trump and praised his "strong leadership."
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that Russia must stop the daily shelling of Ukraine "immediately" if it truly seeks to end the war, writes UNN.
Russia must stop the daily shelling of Ukraine immediately if it really wants to end the war.
The statement came after President Volodymyr Zelensky published a lengthy message on social media, praising the "strong leadership" of U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing gratitude for military assistance to Ukraine, and describing their exchange as "unfortunate."
He said he was ready to "sit down at the negotiating table" with Trump and sign an agreement on minerals, as well as support a ceasefire at sea and in the air.