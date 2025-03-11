Yermak on the progress of negotiations in Jeddah: "Work is ongoing"
Kyiv • UNN
A high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA is taking place in Jeddah. After 4 hours of negotiations, the parties took a break, and participants noted progress in the discussions.
A participant of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the USA in Jeddah, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak commented on the progress of negotiations with the US team, stating that "work is ongoing," reports UNN.
Details
"Work is ongoing," Yermak wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, Yermak reported a constructive start to the meeting with the American delegation in Jeddah, indicating that work is underway to achieve a just and lasting peace.
Supplement
On March 11, a high-level meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA began in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
At the fourth hour of the American-Ukrainian meeting in Jeddah, a break was taken.
In response to a CNN question about the progress of the meeting, a participant from the USA, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, briefly replied: "Getting there".