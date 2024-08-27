Yermak met with Soros to discuss the Formula for Peace and rebuilding Ukraine

On Tuesday, August 27, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with American businessman, chairman of the Open Society Foundations network, Alexander Soros. This was stated in the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

During the meeting, they discussed further cooperation on issues important to Ukraine. They talked about the implementation of the Peace Formula, in particular, the points on energy and nuclear security, food security and the release of all captured and deported Ukrainians.

Special attention was paid to the restoration of critical infrastructure. Andriy Yermak informed about the consequences of yesterday's Russian attack and emphasized that it was one of the largest attacks by the Russian Federation.

The interlocutors also discussed opportunities for the development of the Ukrainian economy, the reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine, and humanitarian policy.

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, declared the success of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace. He emphasized the need to force the Kremlin to comply with international law and described the stages of the initiative's implementation.