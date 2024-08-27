ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130320 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135714 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223722 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166484 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161047 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146339 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112743 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199059 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Yermak met with Soros to discuss the Formula for Peace and rebuilding Ukraine

Yermak met with Soros to discuss the Formula for Peace and rebuilding Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 90208 views

The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, met with Alexander Soros. The parties discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, restoration of infrastructure and development of Ukraine's economy.

On Tuesday, August 27, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with American businessman, chairman of the Open Society Foundations network, Alexander Soros. This was stated in the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, they discussed further cooperation on issues important to Ukraine. They talked about the implementation of the Peace Formula, in particular, the points on energy and nuclear security, food security and the release of all captured and deported Ukrainians. 

Special attention was paid to the restoration of critical infrastructure. Andriy Yermak informed about the consequences of yesterday's Russian attack and emphasized that it was one of the largest attacks by the Russian Federation. 

Work on the implementation of the Peace Formula has begun: Yermak held an international conference on Ukraine's energy security 22.08.24, 20:38 • 70075 views

The interlocutors also discussed opportunities for the development of the Ukrainian economy, the reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine, and humanitarian policy.

Recall

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, declared the success of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace. He emphasized the need to force the Kremlin to comply with international law and described the stages of the initiative's implementation.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics

