Yandex co-founder hires bodyguards after Putin's 'health wishes' - Bloomberg

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39851 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144767 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125890 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133600 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133203 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110375 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162992 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104413 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113936 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90836 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128889 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127550 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88742 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100542 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144752 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169601 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190779 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180035 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127550 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128889 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142396 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134065 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151292 views
Actual
Yandex co-founder hires bodyguards after Putin's 'health wishes' - Bloomberg

Yandex co-founder hires bodyguards after Putin's 'health wishes' - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66941 views

Arkady Volozh hired a bodyguard for the first time after receiving a public health wish from Putin. The founder of Yandex has previously condemned the war in Ukraine and is not returning to Russia.

Arkady Volozh, co-founder of the Russian IT company Yandex, hired a bodyguard for the first time after Russian leader Vladimir Putin publicly wished him health. He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in August 2023, Arkady Volozh published a statement saying that he was "categorically against the barbaric invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation" and "horrified that bombs are flying into the homes of Ukrainians.

In September of the same year, Putin commented on Volozh's statement, calling it "forced" because the businessman lived in Israel. He called him a "talented businessman.

Well, God bless him, let him live well there

- Putin said then.

Volozh said that after hearing these words, he hired a bodyguard. He noted that it was "not that comfortable" and tried not to think about it.

Putin called Volozh a "talented businessman," the same phrase he used to describe Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a mysterious plane crash. The Kremlin denies any involvement in this

- Bloomberg writes.

In a conversation with journalists, the co-founder of Yandex also compared the EU sanctions, which he managed to get lifted in 2024, to a prison, and the sale of the Russian part of Yandex to the exodus of Jews from Egypt.

Volozh has deleted Yandex apps from his phone, has not traveled to Russia since the full-scale invasion began, and has no plans to, Bloomberg reports.

"I thought the homesickness would be much stronger," the businessman admitted.

Recall

Billionaire Volozh's lawyers have asked the EU to lift sanctions, days after Volozh condemned Vladimir Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsTechnologies
israelIsrael
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising