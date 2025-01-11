Yandex co-founder hires bodyguards after Putin's 'health wishes' - Bloomberg

Arkady Volozh, co-founder of the Russian IT company Yandex, hired a bodyguard for the first time after Russian leader Vladimir Putin publicly wished him health. He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

It is noted that in August 2023, Arkady Volozh published a statement saying that he was "categorically against the barbaric invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation" and "horrified that bombs are flying into the homes of Ukrainians.

In September of the same year, Putin commented on Volozh's statement, calling it "forced" because the businessman lived in Israel. He called him a "talented businessman.

Well, God bless him, let him live well there - Putin said then.

Volozh said that after hearing these words, he hired a bodyguard. He noted that it was "not that comfortable" and tried not to think about it.

Putin called Volozh a "talented businessman," the same phrase he used to describe Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a mysterious plane crash. The Kremlin denies any involvement in this - Bloomberg writes.

In a conversation with journalists, the co-founder of Yandex also compared the EU sanctions, which he managed to get lifted in 2024, to a prison, and the sale of the Russian part of Yandex to the exodus of Jews from Egypt.

Volozh has deleted Yandex apps from his phone, has not traveled to Russia since the full-scale invasion began, and has no plans to, Bloomberg reports.

"I thought the homesickness would be much stronger," the businessman admitted.

Billionaire Volozh's lawyers have asked the EU to lift sanctions, days after Volozh condemned Vladimir Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine