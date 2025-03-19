X's valuation has risen to $44 billion following financial changes led by Musk

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16939 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107699 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169225 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106623 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343146 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173540 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144850 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196121 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124850 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38413 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85994 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23966 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11904 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20823 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160273 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20841 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23981 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38428 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47273 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135839 views
X's valuation has risen to $44 billion following financial changes led by Musk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13748 views

X's value rose to $44 billion after Musk's financial changes, including equity deals and raising capital to pay off debt. The company also showed pre-interest profit.

X's valuation has risen to $44 billion following financial changes led by Musk

The estimated value of the social network X has risen sharply to $44 billion after a series of important financial changes that took place under the leadership of Elon Musk. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the information, this increase occurred as a result of the so-called secondary share exchange agreement that took place earlier this month.

In particular, the company is actively working to attract new capital through a primary round, which aims to raise about $2 billion to repay the debt that Musk took on to finance the buyout of the company in 2022. 

After Musk took over the company, he relaxed the platform's moderation policy, which prompted many advertisers to leave. Fidelity Investments' disclosure at the end of September estimated the company at less than $10 billion. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion.

The new valuation of $44 billion represents a rebound for Musk and the group's investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, 8VC, Goanna Capital and Fidelity Investments. The deal will help set a price for the future primary round.

Musk to be questioned under oath in Twitter acquisition case08.03.25, 10:36 • 20990 views

Although the company's advertising revenue has decreased since Musk's arrival at X, there are signs that his cost-cutting plan is beginning to bear fruit. In 2024, X showed an adjusted profit before interest, taxes and depreciation of $1.2 billion.

Two other people familiar with X's finances said there are signs that Musk's cost-cutting plan for the company is working and that revenues are improving. However, another person noted that the EBITDA figure was "heavily adjusted".

The situation also improved after Musk transferred a 25% stake in his AI startup xAI to investors in the social media company early last year. xAI was valued at $45 billion, and the new arrangement provided new guarantees to X's creditors and increased the platform's valuation.

One banker close to the fundraising said the upcoming primary round will help X "pay off the last part of the debt".

Let us remind you 

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk's company X is in talks to raise investments in the amount of $44 billion, which corresponds to the price Musk paid for the company in 2022.

In particular, this was the first known investment round for the social media company since Musk made it private.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Financial Times
Elon Musk
