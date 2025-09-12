Chinese company Xpeng recalls most of its P7+ electric vehicles due to a steering problem

$41.310.10
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 5048 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
10:50 AM • 8010 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
09:11 AM • 11181 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
08:46 AM • 18619 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 13915 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
07:34 AM • 14870 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 37983 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39717 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52683 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 83639 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage systemSeptember 12, 03:30 AM • 8762 views
US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorismSeptember 12, 03:55 AM • 8538 views
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is knownSeptember 12, 03:57 AM • 14100 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 12, 04:42 AM • 28202 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 4430 views
Publications
11:55 AM • 5036 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 4532 views
08:46 AM • 18613 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 83635 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 02:08 PM • 57143 views
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 29015 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 75642 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 38798 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 44996 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 110248 views
Chinese company Xpeng recalls most of its P7+ electric vehicles due to a steering problem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Chinese company Xpeng is recalling 47,500 P7+ electric sedans due to a faulty sensor wiring that could lead to steering failure. This accounts for about 70% of all vehicles sold, manufactured from August 20 last year to April 27 this year.

Chinese company Xpeng recalls most of its P7+ electric vehicles due to a steering problem

Chinese company Xpeng is recalling almost 47,500 P7+ electric sedans. This is approximately 70% of all cars sold. A wiring fault in the sensor was found, which could lead to steering failure.

This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng Inc. is recalling 47,490 of its P7+ sedans, affecting at least 70% of customers who purchased one, due to steering problems that pose safety risks.

- the publication writes.

A statement from China's State Administration for Market Regulation, published on September 12, said that some vehicles produced between August 20 last year and April 27 this year may experience a steering fault indicator light up, followed by steering failure due to a defect in the sensor wiring harness.

This recall is a major blow to the manufacturer's popular new model. As of July, the company had delivered 67,000 P7+ sedans since their release late last year. Xpeng says all defective parts in the recalled cars will be replaced free of charge. 

Jaguar Land Rover confirmed the theft of customer data after a cyberattack11.09.25, 18:30 • 2932 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldAuto
Bloomberg L.P.
China