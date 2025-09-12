Chinese company Xpeng recalls most of its P7+ electric vehicles due to a steering problem

Chinese company Xpeng is recalling almost 47,500 P7+ electric sedans. This is approximately 70% of all cars sold. A wiring fault in the sensor was found, which could lead to steering failure.

This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng Inc. is recalling 47,490 of its P7+ sedans, affecting at least 70% of customers who purchased one, due to steering problems that pose safety risks. - the publication writes.

A statement from China's State Administration for Market Regulation, published on September 12, said that some vehicles produced between August 20 last year and April 27 this year may experience a steering fault indicator light up, followed by steering failure due to a defect in the sensor wiring harness.

This recall is a major blow to the manufacturer's popular new model. As of July, the company had delivered 67,000 P7+ sedans since their release late last year. Xpeng says all defective parts in the recalled cars will be replaced free of charge.

