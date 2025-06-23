$41.830.15
Xiaomi to unveil YU7 on June 26: 690 hp and direct competition to Tesla Model Y

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its YU7 electric crossover, targeting the premium SUV market, which will compete with the Tesla Model Y. The YU7 Max model boasts 690 hp, acceleration to 100 km/h in 3.23 seconds, and a range of up to 760 km.

Xiaomi to unveil YU7 on June 26: 690 hp and direct competition to Tesla Model Y

Chinese company Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of a new electric crossover YU7, which is aimed at the premium SUV market and will directly compete with Tesla Model Y. This is reported by UNN with reference to CarNewsChina.

Details

As stated in the CarNewsChina material, "spy photos of the upcoming Xiaomi YU7 Max, a high-performance flagship variant of the YU7, have appeared online, revealing the performance-oriented configuration of Xiaomi's soon-to-be-launched electric SUV."

The YU7 Max, seen in a fully equipped configuration, features numerous carbon fiber elements and high-performance hardware, underscoring Xiaomi's ambitions in the premium EV sector

 – added in the publication.

The images, released the day before, show "carbon fiber details on key exterior and interior parts, including the steering wheel, dashboard, rear spoiler, rear bumper, side mirrors, hood accents, and headlight bezels."

The car also features large 21-inch forged alloy wheels, distinguishing it from standard variants, the review clarifies.

According to the company, "Xiaomi has confirmed that the YU7 will officially be launched by the end of June 2025."

The YU7 is built on the same Modena platform as the SU7 sedan. The car has a more practical SUV silhouette, fastback styling, and a body length of about 4.8 meters.

As stated in the model description, it has higher ground clearance, a more upright rear roofline for increased rear headroom, and a more spacious interior. These design solutions make the YU7 a family alternative to the sportier SU7.

Xiaomi breaks income record thanks to electric car launch27.05.25, 17:39 • 2774 views

Specifications

The YU7 Max will receive a high-performance dual-motor all-wheel-drive system with 690 horsepower (508 kW) and 866 Nm of torque.

According to the technical description, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.23 seconds, reaching a top speed of 253 km/h.

Power is provided by a 101.7 kWh triple lithium-ion battery with an 800 V electrical architecture, providing a CLTC range of up to 760 km.

The equipment also includes Brembo four-piston calipers, dual-chamber air suspension, and ultra-fast 5.2°C charging.

Additionally

Chinese regulatory filings also reveal standard YU7 variants, which will be equipped with a 145 kW front motor and a 220 kW rear motor, totaling 365 kW (489 hp), CarNewsChina notes.

It is specified that the tested Max variant uses a more powerful configuration with a 220 kW front motor and a 285 kW rear motor.

The interior features the SU7's technological interior, equipped with Xiaomi's HyperOS, a Snapdragon 8295 chip, and a 16.1-inch infotainment display.

For autonomous driving, the car uses the Nvidia Drive Orin platform to power the L2+ Xiaomi Pilot Pro driver assistance system, which includes lidar, surround-view cameras, and ultrasonic sensors.

Price and positioning

The car was designed by former BMW designer Tianyuan Li. As CarNewsChina notes, the YU7 combines Xiaomi's digital DNA with dynamic SUV proportions.

Car News China estimates the YU7's base price at approximately 245,900 yuan (approximately US$34,100).

This positions it as a competitor to the Tesla Model Y and strengthens its aggressive foray into the EV market

– the journalists added.

Xiaomi announces YU7 electric car and $7 billion investment in own chip19.05.25, 13:24 • 3352 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

