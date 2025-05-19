Xiaomi announces YU7 electric car and $7 billion investment in own chip

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13665 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 71222 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27878 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29371 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 27017 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20376 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48462 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34296 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73620 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72537 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.5m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news

Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense

May 19, 02:09 AM • 20570 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM • 40490 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

May 19, 02:58 AM • 30678 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

May 19, 03:27 AM • 39332 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 19225 views
Publications

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 71081 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 48408 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 225368 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 438212 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 362973 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 19322 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 97688 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 184842 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 87430 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 88502 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Xiaomi announces YU7 electric car and $7 billion investment in own chip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

Xiaomi presents the YU7 electric SUV, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, and the Xring O1 mobile chip. The company plans to invest $7 billion in chip development over 10 years.

Xiaomi announces YU7 electric car and $7 billion investment in own chip

Chinese company Xiaomi will present its long-awaited YU7 electric SUV on Thursday, as well as other products, such as the company's own Xring O1 mobile chip, in the development of which the company plans to invest at least 50 billion yuan (almost $7 billion) for at least 10 years, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Xiaomi's electric car is pushing Tesla back

Analysts are touting the YU7 as a competitor to Tesla's most popular Model Y in China. At the same time, Xiaomi disappointed fans last month by not presenting the car at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun said on his Weibo account on Monday that the YU7 will be presented at the event along with other products such as the Xring O1 mobile chip and the new Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone.

Xiaomi started producing electric vehicles last year with the launch of the SU7 sedan, after selling smartphones, home appliances and smart gadgets for most of its 15-year history. Since December, the SU7 sedan has been outselling Tesla's Model 3 every month.

Analysts say it is still outselling, but the company's orders for the SU7 sedan have fallen after a fatal accident involving the SU7 in March.

The most electric vehicles in April were purchased in the Lviv region and Kyiv: regional bestsellers announced 14.05.25, 09:23 • 4165 views

Competition in the smartphone market and plans for chips

In addition to competition in the electric vehicle market, the smartphone market in China has intensified, as competitors including Huawei and Apple are using their own custom-designed chips to create tightly integrated ecosystems and improve user experience.

In a separate Weibo post, Lei said Xiaomi has invested $1.87 billion in self-developing its advanced Xring O1 mobile chip. He also noted that the company plans to invest at least 50 billion yuan in chip development for at least 10 years.

A Xiaomi spokesman told Reuters that the 50 billion yuan investment schedule starts in 2025.

Xiaomi started developing chips in 2014 and released its first mobile processor, the 28nm Pengpai S1, in 2017, which debuted in the Xiaomi 5C smartphone.

The company later shifted its focus to less complex chips, including battery management and image processing chips, due to "various failures," Lei explained. However, in 2021, when the company decided to start producing cars, it also decided to start developing chips for mobile phones again.

"Xiaomi has always dreamed of chips, because in order to become a large hard technology company, chips are the top that needs to be conquered. We will definitely make every effort," he said.

Addition

In April, car sales in China grew for the third consecutive month, increasing by 14.8% compared to the previous year to 1.78 million units.

More than half (50.8%) of the cars sold in a month were electric cars and hybrids, known under the general name "NEV", the demand for which increased by 33.9% year-on-year.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologiesAuto
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
China
Apple Inc.
Brent
$64.55
Bitcoin
$102,989.40
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$34.98
Золото
$3,246.81
Ethereum
$2,417.56