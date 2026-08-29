Xi Jinping dismissed one of China’s most influential generals following rumors of a conspiracy and coup

In China, Generals Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli were removed from their positions on the Central Military Commission after investigations had earlier been launched into them on suspicion of serious violations of discipline and the law. Zhang Youxia was considered the second-ranking figure in the country's military leadership after Xi Jinping and one of his closest military allies, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Investigations into both generals began in January. Their dismissals continued a large-scale anti-corruption campaign in the Chinese military, during which former Defense Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu had previously come under investigation.

Particular attention was drawn to the removal of Zhang Youxia, who served as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission. He was part of Xi Jinping's closest military circle and remained in office after his re-election in 2022, despite having reached retirement age.

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The personnel decisions came amid unconfirmed reports of a possible conspiracy against the Chinese leader. The Spectator previously reported that on January 18, Zhang Youxia allegedly sent troops to the "Yinsi" hotel in western Beijing to detain Xi Jinping.

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According to the publication, the Chinese leader's security detail set up an ambush, after which an armed clash occurred, resulting in casualties. There is no official confirmation of this information.

Zhang Youxia took part in the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War, while his father, General Zhang Zongxun, was an associate of Xi Jinping's father. In 2012, Zhang headed the PLA department responsible for weapons procurement and development, and in 2017 became vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

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