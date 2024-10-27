Wreckage of downed “Shahed” aircraft crashes into an infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region
Kyiv • UNN
In the Cherkasy region, air defense shot down 3 enemy drones, the wreckage of one fell on an infrastructure facility in the Uman district. In Sumy region, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities with drones.
In Cherkasy region, during an attack by enemy drones, debris fell on the territory of an infrastructure facility, the head of the Cherkasy RMA , Ihor Taburets, said on Sunday, UNN reports.
Details
As Taburets pointed out, the night in the region was marked by alarms due to enemy UAVs. According to preliminary data, our defenders destroyed 3 UAVs during this time. over Cherkasy region
The wreckage of one of them fell on the territory of an infrastructure facility in Uman region. The fire was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties
Addendum
In Sumy region , the aggressor conducted an air strike on energy facilities of critical infrastructure in Romny district using drones.