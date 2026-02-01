World Taekwondo Council allowed Russians and Belarusians to compete under national flags

The World Taekwondo Council has allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus of all age categories to compete using state symbols. This was reported on the official website of the organization, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the International Olympic Committee decided to allow Russian and Belarusian young athletes to participate in the Dakar 2024 Youth Olympic Games under their national flags, the federation decided to allow them, as well as adult athletes from these countries, to compete under their respective national flags.

However, existing restrictions remain unchanged, which means that international sporting events cannot be organized in Russia, and accreditation will not be issued to Russian and Belarusian government officials. - the message says.

Recall

The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) admitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions under national flags and anthems from January 1, 2026. This decision applies to all age categories.

