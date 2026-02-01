$42.850.00
January 31, 05:53 PM • 10047 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 16084 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 14563 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 15387 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 14921 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 11924 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 11138 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 6182 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11239 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18649 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
World Taekwondo Council allowed Russians and Belarusians to compete under national flags

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The World Taekwondo Council has allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete with national symbols. This decision applies to all age categories, but international events will not be held in the Russian Federation.

World Taekwondo Council allowed Russians and Belarusians to compete under national flags

The World Taekwondo Council has allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus of all age categories to compete using state symbols. This was reported on the official website of the organization, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the International Olympic Committee decided to allow Russian and Belarusian young athletes to participate in the Dakar 2024 Youth Olympic Games under their national flags, the federation decided to allow them, as well as adult athletes from these countries, to compete under their respective national flags.

However, existing restrictions remain unchanged, which means that international sporting events cannot be organized in Russia, and accreditation will not be issued to Russian and Belarusian government officials.

- the message says.

Recall

The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) admitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions under national flags and anthems from January 1, 2026. This decision applies to all age categories.

UN calls for a halt to all wars in the world during the Winter Olympic Games31.01.26, 02:03 • 5514 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Belarus