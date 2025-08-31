World Remote Learning and Outdoor Eating Day: what else is celebrated today

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 12710 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 33797 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 62431 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 77716 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 96204 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 248233 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 106690 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84027 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98116 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 313026 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.2m/s
66%
747mm
Popular news
Maybe we'll do something: Trump on security guarantees for UkraineAugust 30, 05:24 PM • 3760 views
Ministry of Social Policy launches new mechanisms to support internally displaced persons with limited mobility: what is knownAugust 30, 05:39 PM • 2746 views
Secretary General of the Council of Europe hospitalizedAugust 30, 06:01 PM • 5262 views
Ukrposhta branch in Kyiv destroyed as a result of Russian shelling on August 28PhotoAugust 30, 06:22 PM • 4324 views
Russian soldier shot an elderly man in the yard in Donetsk OblastVideoAugust 30, 07:29 PM • 3322 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected11:45 PM • 3352 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International02:29 AM • 882 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 88338 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 216784 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 220573 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 313026 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 262722 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
China
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 103907 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 236640 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 260176 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 257405 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 237748 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

World Remote Learning and Outdoor Eating Day: what else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

August 31 marks World Remote Learning Day and Outdoor Eating Day. Also today is International Overdose Awareness Day.

World Remote Learning and Outdoor Eating Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, August 31, marks World Distance Learning Day and Outdoor Eating Day, UNN reports.

World Distance Learning Day

August 31 is a day to embrace learning beyond the physical classroom.

In 2025, thanks to technology and the COVID-19 pandemic, people's opportunities for distance learning have expanded.

With options for hybrid learning combining in-class and at-home instruction, added flexibility, and often a more cost-effective option, distance learning benefits more students worldwide than ever before.

Traditional education methods have now completely changed worldwide. Given this, today is the day to be grateful for the distance learning opportunities humanity has, and for the countless resources available for use.

In Ukraine, schoolchildren face distance learning due to Russia's full-scale invasion. This applies to frontline regions.

Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 1121.08.25, 13:27 • 27177 views

International Overdose Awareness Day

Every year on August 31, International Overdose Awareness Day is celebrated, which unites the global community to take action to combat overdose.

The campaign raises awareness about overdose, which is one of the worst public health crises in the world, and stimulates action and discussion on evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy.

Overdose is a condition that occurs when an excessive amount of a substance enters the body, leading to a toxic effect with serious consequences, including death.

Number of drug users in the world has increased to 316 million, the cocaine market is growing the fastest - UN26.06.25, 13:34 • 2581 view

Outdoor Eating Day

In summer, food always tastes better outdoors. This holiday encourages more people to eat outdoors. This day increases the demand for outdoor dining, restaurants expand service to terraces, and families choose to eat outdoors.

Today's holiday, combined with the last day of summer, calls for a picnic or a barbecue.

Anna Murashko

Society
Ukraine