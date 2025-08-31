World Remote Learning and Outdoor Eating Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, August 31, marks World Distance Learning Day and Outdoor Eating Day, UNN reports.

World Distance Learning Day

August 31 is a day to embrace learning beyond the physical classroom.

In 2025, thanks to technology and the COVID-19 pandemic, people's opportunities for distance learning have expanded.

With options for hybrid learning combining in-class and at-home instruction, added flexibility, and often a more cost-effective option, distance learning benefits more students worldwide than ever before.

Traditional education methods have now completely changed worldwide. Given this, today is the day to be grateful for the distance learning opportunities humanity has, and for the countless resources available for use.

In Ukraine, schoolchildren face distance learning due to Russia's full-scale invasion. This applies to frontline regions.

Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11

International Overdose Awareness Day

Every year on August 31, International Overdose Awareness Day is celebrated, which unites the global community to take action to combat overdose.

The campaign raises awareness about overdose, which is one of the worst public health crises in the world, and stimulates action and discussion on evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy.

Overdose is a condition that occurs when an excessive amount of a substance enters the body, leading to a toxic effect with serious consequences, including death.

Number of drug users in the world has increased to 316 million, the cocaine market is growing the fastest - UN

Outdoor Eating Day

In summer, food always tastes better outdoors. This holiday encourages more people to eat outdoors. This day increases the demand for outdoor dining, restaurants expand service to terraces, and families choose to eat outdoors.

Today's holiday, combined with the last day of summer, calls for a picnic or a barbecue.