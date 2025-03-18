World Recycling Day, Commemoration of Saint Cyril of Jerusalem: what else is celebrated on March 18

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
68%
World Recycling Day, Commemoration of Saint Cyril of Jerusalem: what else is celebrated on March 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9311 views

March 18 is World Recycling Day, to remind us of the value of waste, and also to honor Cyril of Jerusalem. They also celebrate the Day of Supreme Sacrifice and the Day of "Forgive Your Parents" Day."

World Recycling Day, Commemoration of Saint Cyril of Jerusalem: what else is celebrated on March 18

Today, March 18, is Global Recycling Day. It is intended to remind people that garbage does not have to be thrown away, but can be reused to preserve nature. Also on this day, believers honor the outstanding Christian thinker of the IV century Cyril of Jerusalem. This is reported by UNN

Global Recycling Day

It was introduced in 2018 to raise awareness not only about the importance of recycling, but also about how valuable waste is as a resource. The initiators of this day wanted to encourage governments and people to consider waste as recyclables, not garbage, and to develop the recycling industry. Recycling reduces waste in landfills and incinerators, conserves natural resources, saves energy, and creates new jobs.

"Forgive Your Parents" Day

"Forgive Your Parents" Day is a great opportunity to think about the past and let more warmth into your life. After all, reconciliation is not only about another person, but also about your freedom to be happy.

Day of Highest Sacrifice

March 18 is the Day of Highest Sacrifice. It is dedicated to those who give their lives for the benefit of others. These March events in the second decade of the month are traditionally annual.

Awkward Moments Day in the USA

This is not just a day for laughter, but also an opportunity to consider how often we get into awkward situations, and why it can even be helpful. Although the purpose of the holiday is primarily to laugh at those situations that seem embarrassing to us, in fact, this day has a deeper meaning. Why do we feel uncomfortable? It turns out that this is an emotion that arises due to violations of social norms or violations of other people's expectations of our behavior.

Remembrance of Saint Cyril, Archbishop of Jerusalem, Martyrs Trophimus and Eucarpion

Saint Cyril, Archbishop of Jerusalem, is honored by believers of the Catholic and Orthodox Churches. Cyril was an outstanding thinker of the early Christian era. Although he himself did not write anything, 27 texts have been preserved after him, recorded by those who listened to his sermons. He also became famous as an outstanding orator, skillfully defending his views during discussions, when Christian teaching only began to take organized forms.

The martyrs Trophim and Eucarpion were first Roman soldiers of Emperor Diocletian, who brutally persecuted the followers of Jesus Christ. However, in the end, they themselves believed and accepted a martyr's death at the hands of their former comrades.

