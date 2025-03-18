World Recycling Day, Commemoration of Saint Cyril of Jerusalem: what else is celebrated on March 18
Kyiv • UNN
Today, March 18, is Global Recycling Day. It is intended to remind people that garbage does not have to be thrown away, but can be reused to preserve nature. Also on this day, believers honor the outstanding Christian thinker of the IV century Cyril of Jerusalem. This is reported by UNN.
Global Recycling Day
It was introduced in 2018 to raise awareness not only about the importance of recycling, but also about how valuable waste is as a resource. The initiators of this day wanted to encourage governments and people to consider waste as recyclables, not garbage, and to develop the recycling industry. Recycling reduces waste in landfills and incinerators, conserves natural resources, saves energy, and creates new jobs.
"Forgive Your Parents" Day
"Forgive Your Parents" Day is a great opportunity to think about the past and let more warmth into your life. After all, reconciliation is not only about another person, but also about your freedom to be happy.
Day of Highest Sacrifice
March 18 is the Day of Highest Sacrifice. It is dedicated to those who give their lives for the benefit of others. These March events in the second decade of the month are traditionally annual.
Awkward Moments Day in the USA
This is not just a day for laughter, but also an opportunity to consider how often we get into awkward situations, and why it can even be helpful. Although the purpose of the holiday is primarily to laugh at those situations that seem embarrassing to us, in fact, this day has a deeper meaning. Why do we feel uncomfortable? It turns out that this is an emotion that arises due to violations of social norms or violations of other people's expectations of our behavior.
Remembrance of Saint Cyril, Archbishop of Jerusalem, Martyrs Trophimus and Eucarpion
Saint Cyril, Archbishop of Jerusalem, is honored by believers of the Catholic and Orthodox Churches. Cyril was an outstanding thinker of the early Christian era. Although he himself did not write anything, 27 texts have been preserved after him, recorded by those who listened to his sermons. He also became famous as an outstanding orator, skillfully defending his views during discussions, when Christian teaching only began to take organized forms.
The martyrs Trophim and Eucarpion were first Roman soldiers of Emperor Diocletian, who brutally persecuted the followers of Jesus Christ. However, in the end, they themselves believed and accepted a martyr's death at the hands of their former comrades.