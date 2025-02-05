World Nutella Day and World Read Aloud Day: what else is being celebrated on February 5

February 5 is World Read Aloud Day. This holiday is intended to remind us of the power of words, the importance of literature, and to encourage both children and adults to read, UNN writes.

World Read Aloud Day is a holiday that was launched by the international organization LitWorld in 2010. Its main goal is to popularize reading among people of all ages and social groups.

Reading aloud promotes the development of speech, emotional intelligence, creativity, and helps to memorize information better. Studies show that regular reading aloud to children improves their learning ability and fosters a love of books.

Therefore, on February 5, you should spend a few minutes reading with your family or friends.

Erudite Day is an unofficial holiday for everyone who loves knowledge and strives to learn more.

Erudition is not only reading but also the ability to apply the knowledge gained in life.

On this day, you can take part in quizzes, intellectual games, or just read something new.

Fans of the chocolate and nut paste have been celebrating World Nutella Day since 2007. The holiday was founded by American blogger Sarah Rosso.

It became so popular that even Ferrero supported the initiative.

On this day, you can enjoy your favorite Nutella dishes - from simple sandwiches to pancakes or pastries.

On February 5, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Agathia, a martyr who lived in the third century and died for the Christian faith.

In Ukraine, this day was considered a time to protect homes from fires, as St. Agathia was considered the patron saint of fire.

In the old days, bread and salt were blessed on this day to protect the farm.

