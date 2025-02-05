World Nutella Day and World Read Aloud Day: what else is being celebrated on February 5

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 20183 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 64744 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102453 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105834 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129577 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103541 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113302 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116910 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106445 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102937 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 90600 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112137 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106567 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 20183 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129577 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162526 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152636 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5366 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106567 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112137 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138489 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140265 views
Actual
World Nutella Day and World Read Aloud Day: what else is being celebrated on February 5

World Nutella Day and World Read Aloud Day: what else is being celebrated on February 5

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29544 views

The world celebrates Read Aloud Day, Scrabble Day, and Nutella Day. Orthodox Christians honor the memory of St. Agathia, the patron saint of fires.

February 5 is World Read Aloud Day. This holiday is intended to remind us of the power of words, the importance of literature, and to encourage both children and adults to read, UNN writes.

World Read Aloud Day is a holiday that was launched by the international organization LitWorld in 2010. Its main goal is to popularize reading among people of all ages and social groups.

Reading aloud promotes the development of speech, emotional intelligence, creativity, and helps to memorize information better. Studies show that regular reading aloud to children improves their learning ability and fosters a love of books.

Therefore, on February 5, you should spend a few minutes reading with your family or friends.

12.10.23, 18:34 • 476678 views

Erudite Day is an unofficial holiday for everyone who loves knowledge and strives to learn more.

Erudition is not only reading but also the ability to apply the knowledge gained in life.

On this day, you can take part in quizzes, intellectual games, or just read something new.

Education vouchers will be available in Diia, and employment programs will increase - Ministry of Economy29.01.25, 15:38 • 24675 views

Fans of the chocolate and nut paste have been celebrating World Nutella Day since 2007. The holiday was founded by American blogger Sarah Rosso.

It became so popular that even Ferrero supported the initiative.

On this day, you can enjoy your favorite Nutella dishes - from simple sandwiches to pancakes or pastries.

How to "make friends" with sweets and a healthy diet - expert advice07.02.24, 04:00 • 107668 views

On February 5, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Agathia, a martyr who lived in the third century and died for the Christian faith.

In Ukraine, this day was considered a time to protect homes from fires, as St. Agathia was considered the patron saint of fire.

In the old days, bread and salt were blessed on this day to protect the farm.

How to save yourself from injuries during a blast wave: expert advice23.01.25, 17:35 • 54996 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Society
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising