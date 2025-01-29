Education vouchers will be available in Diia, and employment programs will increase - Ministry of Economy

A voucher for education will soon be available through Diia, the Ministry of Economy reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated, in 2024, 23 thousand citizens received vouchers for studying in various educational institutions, and 67 thousand Ukrainians received vocational training under the programs of the Employment Service both in vocational education centers and other institutions.

According to the Ministry of Economy, 250,000 Ukrainians received permanent jobs with the help of the Employment Service last year, and 330,000 people were employed with temporary and socially useful work and grants.

First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko noted that the number of people willing to retrain is expected to increase this year.

"Another priority is to expand and launch new employment programs. This year, we have budgeted UAH 6.3 billion to implement these initiatives and support job seekers. We are also adapting employment services to make them as barrier-free as possible and to meet the needs of as many clients as possible," Svyrydenko said.

The Ministry of Economy also named the following tasks for 2025:

Digitalization of processes for users. “It will soon be possible to get a voucher for education through Diia,” the Ministry of Economy noted.

Strengthening, in particular, with the support of international partners, the capacity of the Employment Service and vocational education centers to train and retrain specialists.

Development of the Employment Strategy and the Main Directions for the Implementation of Employment Policy. The emphasis will be on reforming the State Employment Service.

More Ukrainians will be able to receive education vouchers - Ministry of Economy