More Ukrainians will be able to receive education vouchers - Ministry of Economy
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law expanding the categories of citizens eligible for retraining vouchers. The changes apply to combatants, IDPs, people with disabilities and citizens over 35.
Even more citizens will be able to receive vouchers for education, the government has approved a bill that must be supported by the Verkhovna Rada, the Ministry of Economy reported, UNN writes.
Details
"More citizens will be able to receive vouchers for retraining and advanced training," the ministry said.
Who will be able to receive tuition vouchers:
- combatants, regardless of the date of discharge from military service;
- internally displaced persons (without the requirement of not having a suitable job);
- Persons with disabilities (without the requirement that they have no suitable job);
- Citizens over 35 years of age with at least 10 years of insurance experience. Currently, there is a restriction on receiving vouchers for people over 45 with less than 15 years of insurance experience.
In addition, unemployed people undergoing vocational training will be able to receive financial assistance for the period of such training. The amount and procedure of such assistance is to be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. They will also be able to assign/confirm professional qualifications in accredited qualification centers, with compensation for accommodation and travel expenses, the ministry said.
Since the beginning of this year, more than 20,000 people have already used tuition vouchers for a total amount of over UAH 220 million. This is more than in the whole of last year. In particular, we are currently seeing the greatest demand for training in such professions as cooks, drivers, and medical professions
