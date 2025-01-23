How to save yourself from injuries during a blast wave: expert advice

Often, false stories or advice on how to act in a blast wave situation are spread in society. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine informed about the safety rules in case of being in the area of a potential explosion, UNN reports.

Details

There is a myth that you can run away from a blast wave.

In movies, you often see someone running or driving away in a car to avoid the blast wave and remain unharmed. This can lead to tragic consequences.

Why is it a myth

The blast wave propagates at a speed that is much faster than the speed of a person or vehicle. It can travel at a speed of 350 m/s.

Real danger

Trying to run away from an explosion can lead to being even closer to the epicenter or falling victim to the debris. Explosions are unpredictable, and it is almost impossible to determine a safe direction of movement.

What to do?What to do

If you find yourself in a potential explosion zone, the best thing to do is to take cover behind a solid shelter or lie on the ground with your hands over your head. This will help reduce the risk of injury from blast waves and debris.

So seek shelter, lie down on the ground, stay as far away from the potential epicenter of the explosion as possible.

