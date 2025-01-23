How to save yourself from injuries during a blast wave: expert advice
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine refutes a widespread myth about the possibility of escaping from a blast wave. Experts explain the correct actions to take in case of an explosion threat and recommend seeking shelter instead of trying to escape.
Often, false stories or advice on how to act in a blast wave situation are spread in society. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine informed about the safety rules in case of being in the area of a potential explosion, UNN reports.
Details
There is a myth that you can run away from a blast wave.
In movies, you often see someone running or driving away in a car to avoid the blast wave and remain unharmed. This can lead to tragic consequences.
Why is it a myth
The blast wave propagates at a speed that is much faster than the speed of a person or vehicle. It can travel at a speed of 350 m/s.
Real danger
Trying to run away from an explosion can lead to being even closer to the epicenter or falling victim to the debris. Explosions are unpredictable, and it is almost impossible to determine a safe direction of movement.
What to do
If you find yourself in a potential explosion zone, the best thing to do is to take cover behind a solid shelter or lie on the ground with your hands over your head. This will help reduce the risk of injury from blast waves and debris.
So seek shelter, lie down on the ground, stay as far away from the potential epicenter of the explosion as possible.
