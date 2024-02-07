How to "make friends" with sweets and a healthy diet - expert advice

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

How to "make friends" with sweets and a healthy diet - expert advice

Kyiv

Can sweets be part of a healthy diet

There are simple rules that will help you enjoy your sweets and not harm yourself. The Ministry of Health told us more about whether sweets can be part of a healthy diet, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ministry of Health, many people think that the scariest part of switching to a new, healthier way of eating is that they have to give up their favorite sweets forever. However, cookies and candy can be incorporated into a healthy diet throughout your life. However, to reduce the possible harmful effects of consuming such products, it is worth eating them less often and in small quantities: less is more, the Ministry of Health points out.

Oleh Shvets, President of the Association of Nutritionists of Ukraine, Public Health Consultant at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine , explains how to "make friends" with sweets and a healthy diet. He lists a number of rules:

1. Avoid strict restrictions. Constantly refusing dessert can lead to a violation of the restrictions you have set for yourself and ultimately destroy all your good intentions. It is advised that you try to indulge in your favorite sweets, but in moderation and with other, healthier foods. For example, if you're craving chocolate, melt some dark chocolate and eat it with grapes or other berries or fruits, the expert points out.

2. Take a balanced approach. Reportedly, one universal approach is to eat "forbidden" sweets once a week. However, as indicated, this does not mean that this can be done without restrictions. According to the expert's advice, it is best to set certain rules right away - at what time and how much you allow yourself. If you need something sweet every day, it is advised to choose foods that contain less than one hundred calories per serving. Such a choice, as indicated, will be balanced. You should also treat yourself to something that is not 100% sugar. For example, choose treats that contain nuts (known sources of healthy fats). As noted, eating sweets from time to time and in moderation allows you to enjoy your favorite treats without feeling guilty.

3. Maintain a healthy eating balance. It is reportedly important to understand that healthy eating should become a way of life. It is advised to create your own eating pattern and stick to it all the time. Short-term adherence to a "diet", as noted, will not change eating habits and metabolic processes in the body, and after they are completed, there is a risk of returning to the old one.

They advise to pay attention to four main conscious changes that will help you periodically consume desserts and overcome your excessive passion for sweets:

  1. Reduce the portion size. If your plate looks like a restaurant plate, leave two-thirds or half. A good solution is to literally replace the dishes with similar smaller ones.
  2. Emphasize plant-based foods that are rich in dietary fiber. Such foods and dishes provide satiety without consuming too many calories.
  3. Eat more slowly. This ensures longer satiety and a later return of hunger. If you feel physically "full," you've probably already eaten too much.
  4. Add physical activity. Use a pedometer to see how many steps you take per day. Expert organizations recommend 10 ,000 steps daily.

"What if, despite your best intentions, you still ate a second piece of cake or even a whole chocolate bar? Start over. Forgive yourself, keep living and change your diet for the better," the expert says.

The Ministry of Health also urged to remember that, according to WHO recommendations, an adult should consume no more than 50 g of added sugar per day on average, and even better - less than 25 g per day. Children under three years of age should not consume added sugar at all, and after three years of age should not exceed 25 g per day.

How to overcome an excessive passion for sweets - expert advice

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthLife hack

