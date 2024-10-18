World Guitar Day, European Beaver Day, International Women's Happiness Day. What else can be celebrated on October 18
Kyiv • UNN
Today, musicians and music fans in many countries can celebrate World Guitar Day, UNN reports.
Stringed musical instruments, which became the prototypes of the guitar, began to appear more than four thousand years ago. In the Middle Ages, guitars of that time had four strings. The Spanish guitar appeared in the fifteenth century by adding an additional fifth string to the four strings that already existed at that time. All strings, except the first, were double. This improvement was the impetus for the spread of the guitar across Europe.
The sixth string was added to the guitar in the middle of the eighteenth century. At the same time, double strings were replaced by single strings. This made the instrument easier to use and at the same time added to its capabilities, which means that the number of guitar fans increased. This instrument with seven strings is called a gypsy guitar.
The first electric guitar was created by Georges Beauchamp and Adolphe Rickenbacker in 1931. Its body was made of metal. The first electric guitar with a wooden body was made by Leo Fender and musician Les Paul in the 50s independently of each other.
Today, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers can join the events dedicated to the European Beaver Day.
The population of the European (Eurasian) beaver was once very numerous. Human activities to change the natural landscapes of beaver habitats and hunting them for fur have led to the animals being on the verge of extinction. The number of individuals in the wild barely exceeded one thousand.
Only through the intervention of animal protection organizations and governments did the European beaver population begin to recover.
The fairer sex also has its own holiday today - International Women's Happiness Day.
The event was launched by Karin Rokind, a well-known American activist and specialist in positive psychology and happiness science.
During a doctor's examination on October 18, 2017, she learned the terrible news that her unborn child had died. Karin became depressed. The support of friends, family and even strangers helped her overcome her depression, heartache and despair.
After that, Karin had the idea to start a holiday - a day on which women around the world can not feel alone with their depression and other psychological problems.
Another women's event today is World Menopause Day, which is held to raise awareness among women about menopause and the support options available to improve their health and emotional well-being.
According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle Luke, the 70th Apostle and Evangelist.
Luke lived in Antioch and before joining Jesus Christ was a doctor. He is known for describing in detail the life of Jesus Christ and the deeds of the other apostles.
It is believed that Luke died in his old age in Boeotia. In the second half of the fourth century, his relics were transferred to Constantinople, and in the twelfth century to the Church of St. Justina in Padua, where they are still kept.
On October 18, Luke, Andrey, Gabriel, Joseph, Semyon, Sergei, Julian, and Elizabeth celebrate their namesakes.