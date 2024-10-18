World Guitar Day, European Beaver Day, International Women's Happiness Day. What else can be celebrated on October 18

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 3394 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141576 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190570 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119084 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353128 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177853 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147630 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196840 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125912 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.5m/s
63%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12423 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11808 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 16598 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24533 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18886 views
Publications

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 422 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 3394 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19038 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37723 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96489 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26167 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28519 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42114 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50358 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138769 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

World Guitar Day, European Beaver Day, International Women's Happiness Day. What else can be celebrated on October 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110203 views

Stringed musical instruments, which became the prototypes of the guitar, began to appear more than four thousand years ago. In the Middle Ages, guitars of that time had four strings. The Spanish guitar appeared in the fifteenth century by adding an additional fifth string.

World Guitar Day, European Beaver Day, International Women's Happiness Day. What else can be celebrated on October 18

Today, musicians and music fans in many countries can celebrate World Guitar Day, UNN reports.

Stringed musical instruments, which became the prototypes of the guitar, began to appear more than four thousand years ago. In the Middle Ages, guitars of that time had four strings. The Spanish guitar appeared in the fifteenth century by adding an additional fifth string to the four strings that already existed at that time. All strings, except the first, were double. This improvement was the impetus for the spread of the guitar across Europe.

The sixth string was added to the guitar in the middle of the eighteenth century. At the same time, double strings were replaced by single strings. This made the instrument easier to use and at the same time added to its capabilities, which means that the number of guitar fans increased. This instrument with seven strings is called a gypsy guitar.

The first electric guitar was created by Georges Beauchamp and Adolphe Rickenbacker in 1931. Its body was made of metal. The first electric guitar with a wooden body was made by Leo Fender and musician Les Paul in the 50s independently of each other.

Today, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers can join the events dedicated to the European Beaver Day.

The population of the European (Eurasian) beaver was once very numerous. Human activities to change the natural landscapes of beaver habitats and hunting them for fur have led to the animals being on the verge of extinction. The number of individuals in the wild barely exceeded one thousand.

Only through the intervention of animal protection organizations and governments did the European beaver population begin to recover.

The fairer sex also has its own holiday today - International Women's Happiness Day.

The event was launched by Karin Rokind, a well-known American activist and specialist in positive psychology and happiness science.

During a doctor's examination on October 18, 2017, she learned the terrible news that her unborn child had died. Karin became depressed. The support of friends, family and even strangers helped her overcome her depression, heartache and despair.

After that, Karin had the idea to start a holiday - a day on which women around the world can not feel alone with their depression and other psychological problems.

Another women's event today is World Menopause Day, which is held to raise awareness among women about menopause and the support options available to improve their health and emotional well-being.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle Luke, the 70th Apostle and Evangelist.

Luke lived in Antioch and before joining Jesus Christ was a doctor. He is known for describing in detail the life of Jesus Christ and the deeds of the other apostles.

It is believed that Luke died in his old age in Boeotia. In the second half of the fourth century, his relics were transferred to Constantinople, and in the twelfth century to the Church of St. Justina in Padua, where they are still kept.

On October 18, Luke, Andrey, Gabriel, Joseph, Semyon, Sergei, Julian, and Elizabeth celebrate their namesakes.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
Brent
$69.53
Bitcoin
$83,195.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,129.35
Ethereum
$1,806.07