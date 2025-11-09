World Freedom Day and European Wine Tourism Day: what else is celebrated on November 9

Today, November 9, marks World Freedom Day and European Wine Tourism Day. Christians also commemorate the memory of Saint Matrona of Constantinople, writes UNN.

World Freedom Day

This is not just a remembrance of the past; it is a recognition that the struggle for freedom continues around the world. This holiday was established in the United States by President George Bush in honor of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of communist rule in Central and Eastern Europe. It is a day to reflect on the importance of freedom as a fundamental human right.

European Wine Tourism Day

This day was established in 2009. This day unites wineries across Europe that are members of the prestigious European Network of Wine Cities (RECEVIN) or other wine tourism networks to open their welcoming doors and share the rich heritage and traditions of winemaking.

Estonia may cancel Limp Bizkit concert due to frontman's pro-Russian statements

International Tongue Twister Day

This day is dedicated to the playful, and sometimes irritating, world of tongue twisters. This linguistic gymnastics has existed since the 19th century, with the earliest known collection of tongue twisters appearing in John Harris's book "Peter Piper's Practical Principles of Proper and Perfect Pronunciation" (1813). The book, intended to help children with speech mechanics, contained a tongue twister for each letter of the alphabet.

World Adoption Day

This global event celebrates the importance and joy of adoption and aims to raise awareness about the importance of providing children with a loving and supportive family environment. It is a day marked by stories of hope, journeys of love, and the uniting of families from all walks of life.

Day of Remembrance of Saint Matrona of Constantinople

This day commemorates the memory of Saint Matrona of Constantinople, who lived in the capital of Byzantium in the 5th century. In her youth, she had to marry a wealthy man. In marriage, Matrona gave birth to a daughter, but at some point, she realized that she wanted to serve God. The woman often visited the church, where she spent a lot of time in prayer and communication with pious people. Subsequently, she began to imitate them, kept fasts, which led to conflicts with her husband. As a result, Matrona decided to leave her family and began to serve God.

Zelenskyy presented state awards to cultural and art workers