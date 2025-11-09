World Freedom Day and European Wine Tourism Day: what else is celebrated on November 9

ukenru
November 8, 05:24 PM • 25041 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 44164 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 42511 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 47858 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 67570 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 109933 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 107359 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 145897 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 105768 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 83605 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In France, a man was digging a swimming pool in his garden and found a treasure worth €700,000November 8, 10:14 PM • 11041 views
European fishermen send fishing nets to Ukraine to protect against Russian dronesNovember 8, 10:38 PM • 4994 views
Ukraine prepares to deploy Unity Network jointly with the EU: where the first centers will openNovember 8, 11:08 PM • 14250 views
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9November 9, 12:37 AM • 20889 views
Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of armsPhoto02:55 AM • 10009 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 109933 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 145897 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 105768 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 83605 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 57833 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Hnatov
Rafael Grossi
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Poltava Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 18284 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 42045 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 107360 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 47223 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 55519 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Gold
Film

World Freedom Day and European Wine Tourism Day: what else is celebrated on November 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

November 9 marks World Freedom Day, European Wine Tourism Day, International Tongue Twister Day, and World Adoption Day. On this day, the memory of Saint Matrona of Constantinople is also honored.

World Freedom Day and European Wine Tourism Day: what else is celebrated on November 9

Today, November 9, marks World Freedom Day and European Wine Tourism Day. Christians also commemorate the memory of Saint Matrona of Constantinople, writes UNN.

World Freedom Day

This is not just a remembrance of the past; it is a recognition that the struggle for freedom continues around the world. This holiday was established in the United States by President George Bush in honor of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of communist rule in Central and Eastern Europe. It is a day to reflect on the importance of freedom as a fundamental human right.

European Wine Tourism Day

This day was established in 2009. This day unites wineries across Europe that are members of the prestigious European Network of Wine Cities (RECEVIN) or other wine tourism networks to open their welcoming doors and share the rich heritage and traditions of winemaking.

Estonia may cancel Limp Bizkit concert due to frontman's pro-Russian statements08.11.25, 01:10 • 8296 views

International Tongue Twister Day

This day is dedicated to the playful, and sometimes irritating, world of tongue twisters. This linguistic gymnastics has existed since the 19th century, with the earliest known collection of tongue twisters appearing in John Harris's book "Peter Piper's Practical Principles of Proper and Perfect Pronunciation" (1813). The book, intended to help children with speech mechanics, contained a tongue twister for each letter of the alphabet.

World Adoption Day

This global event celebrates the importance and joy of adoption and aims to raise awareness about the importance of providing children with a loving and supportive family environment. It is a day marked by stories of hope, journeys of love, and the uniting of families from all walks of life.

Day of Remembrance of Saint Matrona of Constantinople

This day commemorates the memory of Saint Matrona of Constantinople, who lived in the capital of Byzantium in the 5th century. In her youth, she had to marry a wealthy man. In marriage, Matrona gave birth to a daughter, but at some point, she realized that she wanted to serve God. The woman often visited the church, where she spent a lot of time in prayer and communication with pious people. Subsequently, she began to imitate them, kept fasts, which led to conflicts with her husband. As a result, Matrona decided to leave her family and began to serve God.

Zelenskyy presented state awards to cultural and art workers07.11.25, 20:26 • 3982 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture
Marriage
Europe
United States