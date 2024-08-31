ukenru
World Bank to allocate $415 million for Ukrainian education - Ministry of Finance

World Bank to allocate $415 million for Ukrainian education - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82160 views

The World Bank has approved a $415 million LEARN project to support education in Ukraine. The project is aimed at improving learning conditions and ensuring safety in schools in the context of the crisis.

The World Bank has approved a new project for Ukraine worth $415 million aimed at increasing accessibility and sustainability of education in times of crisis. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The World Bank's Board of Directors has approved a new systemic project for Ukraine using the Program-for-Results (PforR) financial instrument called “Making Education Accessible and Resilient in Times of Crisis in Ukraine” (LEARN). The LEARN project provides funding in the amount of USD 415 million.

The goal of the LEARN project is to support the Ukrainian education system by:- improving the conditions for teaching and learning through subventions from the state budget to local budgets;- providing students, teachers and school staff with access to safe conditions for full-time learning and teaching.

“The government aims to improve and make the educational process safer under martial law.

The LEARN project will help thousands of Ukrainian students return to a protected learning environment. The creation of such initiatives is an extremely timely and necessary solution to support, restore and develop key sectors of the country's economy and life

- said Sergii Marchenko, Minister of Finance of Ukraine.
Image

The World Bank's timely decisions and adaptability have helped the Government to provide citizens with adequate services from the first days of the full-scale invasion. Thanks to an effective dialogue between the parties, we are implementing a number of initiatives focused on reforms, support for social and educational sectors, healthcare, the agricultural sector, and recovery projects

- Deputy Minister of Finance Olha Zykova added.

The project agreement is expected to be signed in September 2024. By the end of 2024, Ukraine will be able to receive USD 200 million to the general fund of the state budget, subject to the achievement of pre-defined indicators. The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has been appointed responsible for overseeing and coordinating the PforR LEARN project. At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has been designated as the specialized institution responsible for the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the LEARN project.

