Women and veterans learn agricultural professions: Ukraine is implementing new programs in the agricultural sector with UN support
Kyiv • UNN
Vitaliy Koval met with FAO Director General Qiu Duanyu in Italy. The parties discussed programs to support farmers, exports of value-added products and new areas of cooperation between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and FAO.
During the World Food Day in Italy, the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval met with the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qiu Duanyu in Italy. They discussed new agricultural programs in Ukraine supported by the FAO. UNN writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.
We are grateful to FAO for the agricultural sector support programs already in place in Ukraine. In particular, the grain storage sleeves in the frontline areas. This is very important for our farmers
The minister emphasized the importance of purchasing products from domestic farmers to help countries such as Sudan, Palestine, Lebanon and others. According to him, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) supports several countries at once.
Koval noted that one of the key tasks of the Ukrainian agricultural sector today is deep processing and export of value-added products. This will help create new jobs in the country and increase revenues from agricultural exports.
During the meeting, Vitaliy Koval and Qiu Dunyu also discussed the importance of supporting FAO programs aimed at introducing new agricultural professions to Ukrainian women and veterans, which will help their rehabilitation and socialization.
Qiu Dunyu emphasized that Ukraine will receive more support. The parties agreed to analyze new areas for possible cooperation between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine and FAO.
