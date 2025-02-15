Weather in Ukraine will change dramatically: what awaits all regions on February 15

On February 15, the weather is expected to deteriorate significantly in Ukraine. Snowfalls will cover almost all regions, in some places they will be moderate, and in the southern regions precipitation in the form of snow and rain is possible. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In the west and center of the country, frosts will increase to -6°...-4°C, with cloudy weather with occasional precipitation forecast for Kyiv and Lviv. In Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, the temperature will fluctuate between -2°...0°C, and snow is also forecast.

The southern regions, including Odesa, Melitopol and Simferopol, will be in the zone of mixed precipitation - rain and snow. The temperature here will be higher, up to +6°C.

In general, colder weather, heavy clouds and significant precipitation are expected across the country, which will complicate the situation on the roads. Drivers and pedestrians should be careful due to icy conditions and poor visibility.

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect snow and rain and what temperature surprises await