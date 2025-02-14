“Read, Love and Support Ukrainian": a selection of books from the Ministry of Economy and KnyharnyaE for Valentine's Day

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
“Read, Love and Support Ukrainian": a selection of books from the Ministry of Economy and KnyharnyaE for Valentine's Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 154688 views

The Ministry of Economy, together with KnyharnyaE, has prepared a list of Ukrainian books that can be purchased with the funds of the National Cashback and ePromotion. The selection includes 9 romantic novels by contemporary Ukrainian authors.

In Ukraine, the funds of the National Cashback and Winter eSupport are actively used, and more and more people are choosing to support domestic literature. To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, together with the KnyharnyaE chain, has prepared a selection of books that can be purchased with the funds of the state program.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN writes.

Details  

We are announcing the Day of All Ukrainian Book Lovers. Ukrainians are actively spending their National Cashback and Winter eSupport funds on Ukrainian literature. That's why we, together with the KnyharnyaE network, decided to recommend you Ukrainian books

- , the statement said.

From Shevchenko to Lyubka, this anthology brings together the best Ukrainian poems about love. Tenderness and passion, joy and pain, painful enlightenment and bright hopes - the deepest feelings echo in every line. Love is like a compass that always brings us back to the present.

"The First" by Maria Oleksa

A light and nostalgic story about a summer that wanted to last forever. "Firsts" means first love, first losses, first steps into adulthood. Summer camp, letters, old Kyiv, and two young people who met too early to realize who they would become for each other.

An astrologer has revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for all signs07.02.25, 09:42 • 141001 view

30 Poems about Love and the Railroad by Serhiy Zhadan "30 Poems about Love and the Railroad" is a journey through time and space, where train stations become places of meeting and separation, and the sound of wheels reflects the rhythm of hearts.

Here, dreams mix with reality, soldiers go to the front and return home, and passengers count suburban buildings to the soft horn of the train. A poetry collection for those who are traveling, waiting, remembering. And for those who love.

"When a fern blooms" by Serhiy Derkach

The meeting with the mysterious Svitava opens the door to another world for Myshko, a world full of magic, dangers, and secrets. But at the same time, the boy brings Death upon himself. To save him, Svitava is ready to go even to the Demiurge himself.

The road ahead is a difficult one, full of trials and struggles with one's own fears.

Will they be able to defeat the darkness? Will they have the strength to choose Life?

"If Cities Could Talk" by Tetyana Bondarchuk

A great story of love, choices, and consequences that intertwines three countries and the fates of three people. She is a smart girl from Kyiv who fell in love with Japan. He is a Belgian looking for himself far from home. And somewhere in Ukraine, there is someone who is not ready to let go...

The family saga, which spans decades, touches and makes you think: what is more important - feelings or duty?

XIII Book Arsenal in Kyiv: when will it start and what are the organizers preparing05.02.25, 15:24 • 42949 views

 "Non-season" by Tais Zolotkovskaya

  An atmospheric meditation novel about escape, self-discovery, and a meeting that changes everything. She leaves the future behind. He is trying to escape from the past. Two strangers are heading to an island lost in the rains of the off-season, not even realizing that it is there that the answer awaits them.

"An Orange in a Puddle" Lyudmyla Baran

A bright romantic story about a second chance at a dream. She is a social media star whose life looks perfect. He is a guy from an orange plantation who reminds her that real life is not in the filters. A meeting in sunny Spain changes everything, but the path to the dream runs through rainy Lviv. Because even the biggest tree begins with a small seed.

"Because You Are" Dara Korniy   

The novel is about the strength of a woman who is tested by life. Oksana is bright, independent, and sharp with words. She used to easily reject suitors, but she couldn't get rid of one. Her marriage resembles a Cinderella fairy tale, but behind the facade of happiness is a grueling confrontation with her mother-in-law and her own doubts. Was this choice the right one?

"Good news from the Aral Sea" by Irene Karp

Irena Karpa's novel is about fashion, intrigue, and the lives of women with Ukrainian roots. Each of them has her own truth, her own fears, and her own secrets. Their fates intertwine, forcing them to make difficult decisions. There are no perfect heroines here, only real ones with their own flaws and passions. And, of course, there is a lot of Paris, which becomes not only a backdrop but also a full-fledged character in this story.

New data on what the “winter thousand” is most often spent on04.02.25, 14:17 • 51906 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Culture
parisParis
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

