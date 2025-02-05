XIII Book Arsenal in Kyiv: when will it start and what are the organizers preparing

From May 29 to June 1, the XIII International Book Arsenal Festival will begin in Kyiv. This was reported by the organizers on Facebook, according to UNN.

We are sure that you have been waiting for this news! The XIII Book Arsenal will take place from May 29 to June 1 - the post says.

This year, publishing houses and bookstores in one of the areas are invited to participate in the festival:

Art book

Fiction

Non-fiction

Children's literature

Paintings

Books in foreign languages

“The festival's focus theme will be curated by historian and Yale University professor Marcy Shore and writer and member of the Ukrainian PEN Oksana Forostyna. The festival will take place on the ground floor of the Old Arsenal. Lectures, discussions, performances, public interviews, and readings will take place on seven stages,” the organizers say.