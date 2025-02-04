New data on what the “winter thousand” is most often spent on

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 35268 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71704 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103511 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106809 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125087 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102628 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130695 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103605 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113339 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103923 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97235 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113563 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108031 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 35268 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125087 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130695 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153424 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4786 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11395 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108031 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113563 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138855 views
New data on what the “winter thousand” is most often spent on

New data on what the “winter thousand” is most often spent on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51923 views

12 million people have already received funds under the Winter eSupport program, and most of them spend them on utility bills. In addition, 3 million families receive subsidies, and 250 thousand households near the frontline receive funds for fuel.

Almost 12 million people have already received the so-called "winter thousand", most of them spend it on utilities, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.  

So far, more than 13 million people have applied for the funds. Almost 12 million of them have received their payments. Ukrainians spend most of the Winter eSupport funds on utility bills - 56%. People also use this help to buy medicines, books and donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- Shmyhal said.

He also emphasized that participation in various government programs, such as National Cashback and Winter eHelp, does not affect the calculation of a family's total income when granting subsidies. According to him, almost 3 million families receive assistance from the state to pay for utilities, including subsidies and housing benefits.

At the same time, "tariffs for gas, heat and electricity will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season," Shmyhal said. 

For reference

"Winter is Support" is one of the programs of the government's comprehensive Winter Support policy, under which every Ukrainian can receive a thousand hryvnias, including payments for children.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

