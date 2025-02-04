New data on what the “winter thousand” is most often spent on

Almost 12 million people have already received the so-called "winter thousand", most of them spend it on utilities, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.

So far, more than 13 million people have applied for the funds. Almost 12 million of them have received their payments. Ukrainians spend most of the Winter eSupport funds on utility bills - 56%. People also use this help to buy medicines, books and donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - Shmyhal said.

He also emphasized that participation in various government programs, such as National Cashback and Winter eHelp, does not affect the calculation of a family's total income when granting subsidies. According to him, almost 3 million families receive assistance from the state to pay for utilities, including subsidies and housing benefits.

At the same time, "tariffs for gas, heat and electricity will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season," Shmyhal said.

For reference

"Winter is Support" is one of the programs of the government's comprehensive Winter Support policy, under which every Ukrainian can receive a thousand hryvnias, including payments for children.