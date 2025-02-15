A mysterious object found in a pond in Kyiv region: what rescuers found

In the Kyiv region, local residents noticed an unknown object on the ice surface of a reservoir, about 300 meters from the shore. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Suspecting a possible danger, they immediately informed the rescuers.

Bomb squad divers arrived at the scene and identified the find as the wreckage of an enemy Gerber drone.

The wreckage did not pose a threat to civilians, so it was pulled ashore and handed over to the relevant experts for further analysis.

It is currently being established when and under what circumstances the drone ended up in the pond.

