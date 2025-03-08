"Women Against the Regime": protest actions will take place in three cities of Georgia
Protests "Women Against the Regime" are taking place in Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi. Protesters are speaking out against the imprisonment of journalist Mzia Amaglobeli and demanding adherence to the Constitution.
Protests "Women Against the Regime" will take place today in Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi, reports UNN citing "News Georgia."
Details
The organizers are non-governmental organizations that deal with issues of equality, women's rights, and assist victims of gender-based violence. They hold annual rallies dedicated to pressing socio-political issues on International Women's Day.
Today, they will protest against "a regime that throws innocent people into prison, ignores the Constitution, tortures peaceful protesters, and daily plunges the country into an even deeper crisis."
Women will take to the streets on behalf of Mziya Amaglobeli – the founder and editor of popular online publications Batumelebi/Netgazeti, who has been imprisoned for slapping a high-ranking police officer who, according to the journalist, insulted her.
"For the first time in Georgia, we are marking this day together with women political prisoners. Today, Mziya Amaglobeli is a victim of an authoritarian regime and a symbol of the struggle for freedom. Together with her, other women do not accept the authoritarianism and police regime that has established itself in Georgia," the organizers stated on the event's Facebook page.
