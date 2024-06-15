Woman's body found on Kyiv-Odesa highway near truck bin: what is known

In Odesa region, a woman's body was found on a highway near a truck sump. The cause of death is being determined by an expert examination, UNN reports, citing a report from the Odesa regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the deceased was found on the afternoon of June 13 at the 425th kilometer of the Kyiv-Odesa highway near a truck sump. The body was sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

At present, investigators of the territorial police unit have registered the information in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on the grounds of Part 1 of Art. 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and initiated a pre-trial investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

