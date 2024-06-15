ukenru
In Kyiv, a 15-year-old boy fell from a high-rise building and died

In Kyiv, a 15-year-old boy fell from a high-rise building and died

Kyiv

 • 46932 views

A 15-year-old boy died after falling from a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district, and police are investigating the causes and circumstances of the incident.

A 15-year-old boy fell from a high-rise building in the capital. The minor died from his injuries. According to the Kyiv police, priority investigative actions are underway, UNN reports.

The incident happened in the Dnipro district. Information about the child's death was received by the Kyiv police on June 14 at around 18:00.

According to residents, in the courtyard of a multi-storey building, they found the body of a teenager without signs of life, who had probably fallen as a result of a fall.

An investigative team, juvenile prevention officers and a forensic expert are working at the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.

After establishing all the details and conducting priority investigative actions, the issue of legal qualification will be decided.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

