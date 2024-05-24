In Cherkasy, a man fell from the sixth floor

Today, a man fell out of the sixth floor window of an apartment building in Cherkasy. The doctors who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead, and the police are establishing the circumstances. UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

The incident took place on May 24 in Cherkasy on Khomenko Street.

According to the person who called 102, the man fell from the sixth floor. The police are investigating the details of the incident. Investigators from the Main Police Department of Cherkasy region are working at the scene.

