In Cherkasy, a man fell from the sixth floor

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74215 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139649 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144721 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238995 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171773 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163626 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147907 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219593 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112947 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206141 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

In Cherkasy, a man fell from the sixth floor

In Cherkasy, a man fell from the sixth floor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19641 views

In Cherkasy, a man fell to his death after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment building, and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Today, a man fell out of the sixth floor window of an apartment building in Cherkasy. The doctors who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead, and the police are establishing the circumstances. UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Details

The incident took place on May 24 in Cherkasy on Khomenko Street.

According to the person who called 102, the man fell from the sixth floor. The police are investigating the details of the incident. Investigators from the Main Police Department of Cherkasy region are working at the scene.

Recall

21 people were rescued and 4 hospitalized with poisoning after a fire in an apartment building in Cherkasy, the cause of which is under investigation.

20.09.23, 14:10 • 163849 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
cherkasyCherkassy

