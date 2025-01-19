Woman opens fire in a store in Cherkasy

A woman went on a shooting spree in a Cherkasy store. Shoppers who were there managed to detain the attacker and handed her over to law enforcement. This was reported by the police of Cherkasy region, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the evening of January 17 on Mytnytska Street. A woman entered a local store with a gun and opened fire. Customers and staff were inside the store at the time.

The shots scared people, but fortunately, no one was injured. Despite the shock, the store employees and customers were not at a loss. They disarmed the woman and called the police. The police arrived at the scene promptly and detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine - the police said in a statement.

Investigators are currently investigating the motives for her actions, which were classified under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism). It is not yet known whether the woman was intoxicated, as she refused to be tested. The weapon was seized from her and sent for examination to the Cherkasy Scientific Research Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The court imposed on the woman a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail. She faces three to seven years in prison.

