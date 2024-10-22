Woman detained in Lviv for desecrating 39 graves of soldiers
Kyiv • UNN
A 48-year-old Lviv woman damaged 39 graves of soldiers at the Lychakiv cemetery. She faces up to 5 years in prison for desecration of burial sites.
The police detained a 48-year-old Lviv woman who damaged 39 graves of soldiers at the Lychakiv cemetery. She faces up to 5 years in prison for desecration of burial sites. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region.
Details
The police received a report of desecration of the graves of servicemen on the field of honorary burials No. 76 on the morning of October 20. Flowers, wreaths and lamps were scattered on 39 graves, law enforcement officials said.
After studying the CCTV footage, the police, together with officers of the SBU Office in Lviv region, found that a 48-year-old resident of Lviv was involved in the desecration of the graves of the Heroes.
The woman was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 297 (Desecration of a grave, other burial place or the body of the deceased) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for the same period.
