Man desecrates 11 graves of soldiers in Ternopil region

In the village of Mlynivtsi, Ternopil region, a man damaged 11 graves of servicemen - he tore down state flags and threw crosses from the graves. Police identified the attacker. He faces up to five years in prison for his actions. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Residents of the village reported the desecration of the graves of the soldiers on Friday, September 27, at about 8:20 am. According to them, an unknown man tore down state flags and threw crosses from the graves of servicemen at the local cemetery.

At the scene, the police recorded 11 damaged graves of soldiers who died in the war defending Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity from Russian armed aggression.

The police identified the offender. It was a 44-year-old resident of Ternopil district. The motives of the crime are being established.

The issue of registering this fact in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (desecration of a grave or other burial place) is being decided. The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of three to five years of restriction of liberty or imprisonment.

In the course of the pre-trial investigation, an appropriate examination will be appointed to establish the sanity of the defendant.

In Vinnytsia region, a man damaged more than 70 graves at a cemetery